WATCH: Royal Mail postman caught wiping saliva all over pensioner’s door handle

A Royal Mail worker has been caught wiping his saliva all over a pensioner’s home by a CCTV camera on the house.

WATCH & RETWEET| A @RoyalMail postman has been caught wiping his spit over the porch & door handle of an elderly persons home. He needs to be identified & arrested, who knows how many people he could have infected already. pic.twitter.com/3UZWDdg3xT — Connor Trunds (@CTrunds) April 5, 2020

-- Advertisement --

PEOPLE have taken to social media to share the video to make people aware of the man.





One user said: “Safe to assume this wasn’t the first time he did this – This form of terrorism is happening all over, caught on camera a UK migrant Royal Mail postman wiping saliva on a porch of an elderly person… Jail Time.’

Another posted: ‘Absolutely scum of the earth. Bottom of the barrel pure scum.’

The video shows a complete opposite to what Royal Mail are promoting on their website during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their website states: “We will continue providing the best delivery service for you and protect the health of our people, and our customers. We have provided guidance to our people to help prevent the spread of any infection. We are doing so in line with preventative guidance from the Public Health Authority.”