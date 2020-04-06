US Covid-19 death toll surpasses 9,300 but could be higher say experts as citizens prepare for ‘Pearl Harbor’ moment





Over 9,300 US citizens are reported to have died from the coronavirus (Covid-19) to date, but the real numbers could be much higher, say the experts who are preparing the nation for a US “Pearl Harbor” moment. Around 328,000 people have now been diagnosed with the virus, with the outbreak expected to reach its peak in places like New York, next week.

According to hospitals, public health experts, officials and medical examiners, the real number of US deaths from the disease could actually be much higher, as some deaths in February and early March could have potentially been misidentified as flu or pneumonia.

The US is bracing itself for the worst next week, as health officials tell the nation to prepare for its “Pearl Harbor” moment. “Next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment,” said the US Surgeon General, Dr Jerome M Adams. “It’s going to be our 9/11 moment. It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives.”

Dr Anthony S Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reiterated that “this is going to be a bad week”.

“It is going to be shocking to some, it certainly is really disturbing to see that, but that’s what’s going to happen before it turns around,” Fauci added. He also admitted that the government and health authorities are “struggling” to get Covid-19 “under control”.







