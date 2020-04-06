US Baltimore Man is Gunned Down by Attacker in Facebook Live Party





POLICE in the US state of Maryland are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was hosting a ‘games night’ party at his Baltimore property and streaming it live on Facebook.

The selfie video shows Ernest Wilson walking through the house party and playing a hide and seek early Saturday.

He goes into the back yard to find people when suddenly, an attacker can be seen climbing over the fence.

Someone orders Wilson to get on the ground, and after a commotion, the live stream ended.

Police reports suggest that Wilson was attacked by two men who demanded money.





Wilson regularly hosted parties around Baltimore, and began his Facebook Live video by telling people to reach out to him if they wanted to attend.

In another post earlier that night, he wrote that there were only 15 people there and invited more to come for ‘only $5.’





Maryland’s stay-at-home rules during the Covid-19 emergency bans gatherings of more than 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.