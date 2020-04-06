



Torremolinos Town Hall has social crisis package ready for the vulnerable on the Costa del Sol

THE mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, has announced a package of measures that using €1 million from the municipal budget will be aimed at addressing the Covid-19 crisis and more specifically at addressing social needs and reinforcing essential services that the Torremolinos Town Hall continues to provide.

Ortiz stated that “a Social Contingency Fund has been created with an endowment of €500,000 to meet the needs of the most vulnerable families and those who suffer most from this health, economic and social crisis that this new coronavirus has brought about.” He went on to say: “The crisis will harm us all because it does not understand territories or economic criteria, but as an administration and government we will be supporting the people who feel the most harm to guarantee their food, clothing or any primary need,” he said.

