Thousands of Chinese tourists are stuck at jam-packed tourist attraction amid coronavirus pandemic

TENS of thousands of Chinese tourists have flocked to a popular mountain range over the weekend after it reopened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Huangshan was forced to shut down yesterday after its trails were swamped by more than 20,000 visitors.

It comes as the local government of Anhui Province in eastern China have offered free entry to 29 scenic spots, including Huangshan, to attract tourists.

The Huangshan, also known as Yellow Mountains, had to close after the number of visitors exceeded its daily limit of 20,000, said the park authorities yesterday in a statement. They also urged tourists to visit other sites or come back at another time.

The popular mountain range resumed business on February 21 after closing for nearly a month during the outbreak, according to the local press.

The Great Wall of China has recently reopened after being deserted for weeks amid fears of the virus spread.

Other renowned tourist attractions, including the West Lake, Terra Cotta Army and Potala Palace, have also opened their doors. The Shanghai Disneyland and Forbidden City, however, remain shut.



