Thousands of Brits brought back to UK on charter flights

HUNDREDS of thousands of Brits have landed safely back in the UK after their trips abroad were disrupted, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said today.

Most were able to get back on commercial flights, he said, but over 2,000 were brought back on special charter flights from seven different countries.

More charter flights are planned for people stuck in India, South Africa, Nepal and the Philippines which will fly later on this week.

Mr Raab told today’s press conference: ‘We are working with other governments and airlines to bring home as many stranded British nationals as we possibly can, prioritising our most vulnerable citizens.

“On commercial flights we have helped over 200,000 UK nationals come home from Spain, 13,000 from Egypt and 8,000 from Indonesia.

“We’ve also chartered flights from seven different countries bringing home more than 2,000 British nationals.

“We have repatriated a further 1,550 from cruise ships, including most recently the Coral Princess and the Zaandam.”



