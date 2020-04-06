The Catholic Church in Costa del Sol Spain takes advantage of TV to Celebrate Semana Santa





HUNDREDS of thousands of Spanish Catholics are devastated by the decision to cancel public processions during Easter Week (Semana Santa) although one group of woman dressed in black, all marching two metres apart were filmed and shown on social media.

More in keeping with the spirit and intent of the State of Alarm is what is happening in the town of San Roque which incorporates Sotogrande within the municipality where the council and local TV station are keeping residents up to date with religious events.

-- Advertisement --



Already, just two officials, a priest and server celebrated Palm Sunday in an empty church and they will continue with further celebrations on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday with appropriate masses and Holy Communion which will also be broadcast throughout the town.

On Easter Sunday a blessing with the priest showing the Eucharist will also take place in the courtyard of the church.



