Sponsored headshave brings cheer to 50 vulnerable Costa Blanca families

Costa Blanca couple Jody and Franco of Oceana Club in Benissa have sent huge thanks to everyone who supported their family headshave, helping 50 vulnerable families in the process.

EAGER to help during the nationwide ‘State of Alarm’ lockdown, Franco, and Jody’s sons Max, 18, and Ted, 16, decided to shed their locks to raise cash for Red Cross Javea – and the support from the local community has been incredible.

Jody, founder of Grant A Wish charity, initially organised 25 food and hygiene packages to be distributed to vulnerable people and families supported by Red Cross.

But determined to do more, she and her family organised a sponsored head shave, raising just over €1,000.

Jody told Euro Weekly News: “I got in touch with Red Cross because I know they are under pressure at the moment helping people confined to their homes, elderly who can’t get out to do their shopping and low income families, and I asked them how I could help.”

Red Cross was delighted at the offer and asked if Jody could prepare emergency boxes of hygiene products and basic food essentials for the 25 people and families on their books.

“We went straight to a local cash and carry and asked them to prepare the boxes, which we paid for and they delivered to Red Cross.

“Later we were all at home talking, and obviously at the moment people can’t go out to get their hair cut, so we decided to do a charity head shave.”





Franco, Max, 18, and Ted, 16, jumped at the chance and immediately, donations poured in.

“Literally everybody is affected and I think that is why everyone is coming together.

“One donor even gave an extra €50 if Franco kept the mohican for a week, which he did,” laughed Jody.

Jody added: “We have just completed the final 25 emergency food boxes for the Red Cross in Javea. Thank you to everyone who supported us. We managed to help 50 families in the midst of fear, worry and sadness.

“We all managed to sprinkle some hope and positivity to those who really need it. Stay safe.”