Spain’s Madrid Records an 80 per cent Drop in Patients at its A&E: from 1,955 to 390 in a week

THE Minister of Health in the Madrid Community, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, highlighted the “important decrease” that has occurred in the emergency department since last Monday to this Monday, from 1,955 patients to 390, which represents a drop of 80 per cent.

Ruiz Escuedro wanted to highlight this data in a message sent out to the media, after the managers of both public and private hospitals held their daily meeting, chaired by Madrid’s Mayor Isabel Diaz Ayuso, to “take stock of the situation and consider what strategies need to be developed.

“The recorded data on hospital discharges is also very noteworthy, we have already accumulated 17,322 discharges, which is part of a positive trend which shows greater numbers of discharges in terms of hospitalisation and a greater number of stabilised cases in the ICU,” Escuedro highlighted.

Regarding the ICUs, Escuedro noted that the Covid-19 patients who find themselves needing a ventilator in the ICU currently “stands at around 1,500 patients which means that they are already five days into the plateau phase.”

They assure that they always operate prudently with a great deal of caution, when they see this trend continuing they “reorganise” themselves “quickly and efficiently” to return to the normal activity of the hospital.