Spain’s Health Ministry looking at allowing kids out for short walks in coronavirus crisis transition period

SPAIN’S Health Ministry is looking at whether to allow children out for short walks during a future coronavirus health crisis transition period.

Speaking today Monday, Health Minister Salvador Illa commented that the latest figures indicate that the lockdown measure are beginning to work and that Spain is moving in the right direction.

-- Advertisement --

He said the Government is now beginning “to prepare for a period of transition”, although he warned it would be necessary “to act with prudence in this second stage.”

He confirmed his ministry is analysing the possibility that kids would be allowed out of their homes for a short while under “very particular conditions.”

But he stressed that this was not decided and that it would be studied “with great care on the basis of scientific evidence, respecting rights and freedoms and anticipating future scenarios.”

Illa also revealed that one of the options the government is considering for the transition period is making places available for people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and who need to spend time in quarantine.

“It is an option which could be for people who ask for it because their properties do not have the right conditions for isolation and due to other considerations”, the minister explained.



