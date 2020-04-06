Spain’s Costa Del Sol supermarket takes action against fake news spreader lying about staff being infected with Covid–19

A Carrefour supermarket on the Costa Del Sol has taken action against those spreading a fake rumour about its staff being infected with the coronavirus (Covid–19). The managers of the supermarket in Estepona have reported the incident to the police.

According to Estepona’s police, the fake news involves individuals spreading malicious rumours through social media, alleging that 10 of Carrefour’s staff in the Estepona branch are infected with the virus, after working 15 days at the store.

Carrefour has today reported the incident to both the local and national police, and says it wants the person(s) responsible for spreading this malicious and damaging fake news about the supermarket’s staff to be brought to justice and punished.

The supermarket has also take action through social media to dispel the lies and rumours, assuring its clients that it takes safety and hygiene seriously. The store said that “it goes to great lengths to ensure that social distancing, as well as hygiene rules are strictly followed through the use of masks, gloves, disinfectant and sanitizers”.

“We don’t know why someone would want to play with the health and security of our staff in this way,” it added. The police have also warned the public today against sharing or publishing damaging fake information.



