Spain’s Costa Del Sol hospitals reorganise to carry out vital surgery without Covid-19 risks





Malaga’s Virgen de la Victoria hospital is relocating its heart surgery team to Xanit International hospital in Benalmádena. The temporary relocation of the team (from doctors to nurses) means that patients needing vital heart surgery or intervention, can still be treated without the risk of infection from Covid-19.

The heart surgery team will start work at their new unit in Benalmadena from Monday 6th April 2020, preventing further delays and heart complications for patients needing urgent treatment. Not only does this provide a safe area to protect non-infected patients from the virus, but it also frees up more beds in Malaga for those who need to be hospitalised for Covid-19, according to the health authorities.