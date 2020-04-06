Spain’s Costa Blanca police produce ‘essential’ shopping list that justifies outing during lockdown

Can you get fined for going to the supermarket? If you are not going to buy “essentials”, it’s possible that you can. Social media posts have hundreds of stories of people who claim to have been fined for going out to buy nutella/nocilla, or walking miles to buy just a loaf of bread.
So, with three weeks or more left of being confined to our homes, Alicante’s Guardia Civil have produced a shopping list of what constitutes an “essential” product or service that warrants a “justified” reason to be out on the street during Spain’s lockdown, for those of you who are still in doubt.
Food products
- Fresh meats
- Poultry
- Meat products
- Fish/fish products
- Eggs
- Milk and dairy produce
- Oil and other fats
- Cereals
- Pulses
- Flour
- Vegetables and vegetable derivatives
- Fruit and fruit derivatives
- Sugars and sweetners
- Sauces, spices, condiments
- Coffee, teas and caffeine products
- Animal/vegetable conserves
- Precooked food and slimming products
- Water and ice
- Non-alcoholic drinks
- Alcoholic drinks
- Additives
Non-foods products
- Medicines and sanitary products
- Hygiene products
- Fertilizers
- Flowers/plants/seeds
- Pesticides
- Solvents, glues, paints, dyes
- Detergents/cleaning products
- Products for eyes/optics, photography, watches and music
- Domestic kitchen utensils, such as cutlery, knives, etc
- Electrical products
- Gas bottle/cylinder
- Books, newspapers, magazines.
- stationery/school materials
Services
- Water, gas, electricity, heating, services
- Home repairs
- Health services, doctors, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, vets
- Home help for elderly/disabled
- Public transport services
- Communications: post office, telephone services and telecommunications
- Cleaning and/or rubbish collection
- Banks and finance services
- Insurance services
- Urgent maintenance repairs
- Public information/communications