Spain’s Costa Blanca police produce ‘essential’ shopping list that justifies outing during lockdown





Can you get fined for going to the supermarket? If you are not going to buy “essentials”, it’s possible that you can. Social media posts have hundreds of stories of people who claim to have been fined for going out to buy nutella/nocilla, or walking miles to buy just a loaf of bread.

So, with three weeks or more left of being confined to our homes, Alicante’s Guardia Civil have produced a shopping list of what constitutes an “essential” product or service that warrants a “justified” reason to be out on the street during Spain’s lockdown, for those of you who are still in doubt.

Food products

Fresh meats

Poultry

Meat products

Fish/fish products

Eggs

Milk and dairy produce

Oil and other fats

Cereals

Pulses

Flour

Vegetables and vegetable derivatives

Fruit and fruit derivatives

Sugars and sweetners

Sauces, spices, condiments

Coffee, teas and caffeine products

Animal/vegetable conserves

Precooked food and slimming products

Water and ice

Non-alcoholic drinks

Alcoholic drinks

Additives

Non-foods products

Medicines and sanitary products

Hygiene products

Fertilizers

Flowers/plants/seeds

Pesticides

Solvents, glues, paints, dyes

Detergents/cleaning products

Products for eyes/optics, photography, watches and music

Domestic kitchen utensils, such as cutlery, knives, etc

Electrical products

Gas bottle/cylinder

Books, newspapers, magazines.

stationery/school materials

Services





Water, gas, electricity, heating, services

Home repairs

Health services, doctors, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, vets

Home help for elderly/disabled

Public transport services

Communications: post office, telephone services and telecommunications

Cleaning and/or rubbish collection

Banks and finance services

Insurance services

Urgent maintenance repairs

Public information/communications



