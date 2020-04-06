Spain is Planning Big Extension to Covid-19 Testing to Include People Who Don´t Seem to Have Virus





SPAIN´S Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez, has said that there are plans to widen Covid-19 testing to include people without symptoms.

Gonzalez spoke this Monday to the Antena 3 television network, and said:-

-- Advertisement --



“It is important to find out who is infected with the virus so that we will be able to gradually lift the current lockdown restrictions”.

Covid-19 figures from Spain, as well as from Italy and Germany, are suggesting a reduction in the rate of new infections as well as a slowing in the death toll.

Spain´s State of Alarm restrictions are currently in force until April 26th.





Companies in the country are making 240,000 test kits per week and are boosting capacity, the minister added, while equipment is also being bought from abroad.



