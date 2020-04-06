Home News Top News So-called ‘designated survivor’ Dominic Raab urges Boris Johnson to hand over power...

So-called 'designated survivor' Dominic Raab urges Boris Johnson to hand over power as the PM gasped for breath last night

UK PM Boris Johnson is expected to return home later today after spending the night in Hospital

IT was revealed that Boris Johnson had been urged to hand over power temporarily if he did not recover quickly from the coronavirus, but he insisted it would not be necessary as it expected he will leave hospital tonight.

A deputy, presumably Dominic Raab, the so-called ‘designated survivor,’ should take over at No 10 if necessary, because no-one is ‘indispensable,’ the prime minister was told.

Dominic Raab was ready and waiting to take over running the country should Boris remain for an extended period in hospital.

The calls came from both Bob Kerslake, a former head of the civil service, and Andy Street, the Conservative West Midlands mayor, as fears grew last night over Mr Johnson’s condition.

The prime minister underwent blood tests, to judge the response of his immune response and to assess liver and kidney function, he will also undergo heart checks today, doctors say.



