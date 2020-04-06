So-called ‘designated survivor’ Dominic Raab urges Boris Johnson to hand over power as the PM gasped for breath last night

IT was revealed that Boris Johnson had been urged to hand over power temporarily if he did not recover quickly from the coronavirus, but he insisted it would not be necessary as it expected he will leave hospital tonight.

A deputy, presumably Dominic Raab, the so-called ‘designated survivor,’ should take over at No 10 if necessary, because no-one is ‘indispensable,’ the prime minister was told.

The calls came from both Bob Kerslake, a former head of the civil service, and Andy Street, the Conservative West Midlands mayor, as fears grew last night over Mr Johnson’s condition.

-- Advertisement --



Downing Street has sought to play down the severity of his symptoms, insisting they have not deteriorated and that he did need an ambulance – but it has been reported that he needed oxygen treatment on arrival at the hospital.

The prime minister underwent blood tests, to judge the response of his immune response and to assess liver and kidney function, he will also undergo heart checks today, doctors say.