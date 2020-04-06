Scotland’s chief medical officer forced to quit over backlash after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules





Dr Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s chief medical officer has resigned after making two trips to her second home during the coronavirus lockdown, she had earlier apologised for her actions, and initially said she planned to continue in the role.

SHE was backed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said Dr Calderwood had made a mistake but should stay in her job. But Dr Calderwood released a statement later on Sunday night saying she had quit.

She said she had done so after speaking again to the first minister and had agreed with her that the “justifiable focus” on her actions risked distracting from the pandemic response.

-- Advertisement --



Dr Calderwood had earlier been given a police warning for breaking the lockdown rules after the Scottish Sun published photographs taken on Saturday of her and her family visiting Earlsferry in Fife – more than an hour’s drive from her main family home in Edinburgh.

The chief medical officer had fronted TV and radio adverts urging the public to stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS, and took part in daily televised media briefings alongside Ms Sturgeon.



