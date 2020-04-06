Safe conditions at Motril fishing port





AT the request of Motril’s fishing guild, the town hall has cleaned and disinfected the fishing port.

This covered the exterior of the Lonja fish auction market and the quayside loading and unloading areas as a preventive measure guaranteeing safe conditions for the fishing port’s workers.

Both Motril’s mayor, Luisa Garcia Chamorro and Angeles Lopez Cano, the Fishing councillor, stressed the importance of town hall support for the fishing sector during the Covid-19 crisis.

At present the Motril fleet is composed of six trawlers and three smaller boats, with another three boats due in this coming week.

The local boats continue to go out to keep Granada’s coastal area and all of the inland province supplied with fresh fish.







