Rita Ora Reveals She Signed Up as NHS Volunteer





Rita Ora has revealed that she has signed up to work as an NHS volunteer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rita Ora, 29, and her sister Elena, 31, have signed up to be NHS volunteers and do their part during the coronavirus crisis that grips the nation.

The major pop singer also revealed that her mother, Vera Sahatciu, 55, has returned to work as a psychiatrist.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Rita branded her parent a ‘superhero’ for returning to the frontline, saying: “My mother has always been my hero, but this pandemic has honestly made her a superhero in my eyes.”

She continued: “She is so brave and has been through so much on her own. Yet her generosity to help others just cements what I know what my mother is capable of. I’m so happy the rest of the world has now got to see it too.”





Describing what her role will entail, Rita said her and her sister will ‘deliver medical supplies, collect prescriptions, check on the elderly and make phone calls to lonely and vulnerable members of the community.’



