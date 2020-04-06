Question time in Teulada-Moraira

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S mayor Rosa Vila recently held her first questions-and-answers session via video.

Owing to the situation during the Covid-19 health emergency and the ongoing State of Alarm, she wished to send out a reassuring message to Teulada-Moraira residents and reply to their queries regarding local issues.

Vila provided answers to questions that were submitted a day beforehand to the town hall at the gabinetealcaldia@teuladamoraira.org email address and, she assured the local population, would continue to do so for as long as the State of Alarm lasts.



