Nurses Line Corridor to Pay Tribute to Midwife Killed by Coronavirus





NURSES lined a hospital corridor to pay tribute to a well respected midwife who was recently killed by coronavirus.

Lynsay Coventry, 54, died on Thursday having tested positive for Covid-19. She was self-isolating at home – away from the maternity unit at The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex where she worked.

Her grieving colleagues lined the corridors with their heads bowed to pay tribute to Lynsay, saying they were ‘united in grief.’

Midwife Rachael Marchant posted a moving photo on Facebook, adding: “We stand apart to minimise spread but stand together in mourning the loss of our midwife!”

In a statement, Lynsay’s family said: “As a family, our hearts are broken at the loss of our loving, wonderful and caring mum, sister, daughter and grandmother.





“We each know how much she loved and cherished us. Her love for us all was unfailing and her strength in the way she cared and supported us will fill our memories. What we also know is how proud she was to be an NHS midwife.”



