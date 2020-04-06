No need to stay under the radar in Javea





JAVEA town hall launched Radars in 2017 to help elderly residents living alone or without family support.

Thanks to this pioneering programme, the town hall’s Social Services department had a head start in detecting vulnerable older people during the Covid-19 crisis.

At present Radars assists 50 Javea residents who receive at least three phone calls each week.

Others who were self-sufficient before the State of Emergency but have been overwhelmed by the situation or cannot leave their homes, as they are considered to be at risk, have been included in their home care programme, Social Services announced.

Readers aware of someone who needs help can contact Radars at the radarseniors@xabia.es email address or on 965794142 (Social Services) or the Red Cross (965791961).







