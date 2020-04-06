Moraira’s car park problem deferred for time being

TEULADA’S General Services department reorganised traffic in Moraira’s El Portet beach zone and added new road signs.

This was necessary after parking spaces were eliminated, but the present restructuring is provisional and the town hall will consider other options once the coronavirus crisis has been overcome.

Following the latest edict from the national government halting all non-essential activities, the General Services department is currently carrying out only urgent repairs and other jobs that are required to guarantee the safety of the local population and ensure the smooth running of the town.