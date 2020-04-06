Monovar drums won’t be silenced





ALTHOUGH there are no Easter processions in Monovar this year, the drums that accompany them will still be heard.

The town’s Board of Holy Week Brotherhoods have invited all residents to join them each night on their balconies or at their windows. In the absence of drums, they are still welcome to join in with saucepans or simply their applause.

“During this time of confinement, as well as carrying our brotherhood or association in our hearts, we want them to be present on our balconies through the symbols and sounds of Holy Week,” a spokesman said.



