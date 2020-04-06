Migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa storm the Fence of Spain’s Melilla Enclave in Morocco

AT about 5am this morning (April 6) an estimated 300 migrants climbed the fence between Melilla and Morocco trying to force their way into the Spanish enclave which is under lockdown due to the coronavirus and Spain’s State of Alarm.

This is the first attempt to make a mass entry into the enclave since the border with Morocco was closed and the area has generally been peaceful for more than a year however as those involved appeared desperate to find sanctuary on Spanish soil, there were violent clashes.

Certainly one Spanish officer was injured in the fighting and around 50 migrants managed to gain entry overcoming resistance from National Police, Guardia Civil and the Spanish Armed Forces.

Reports suggest that at least four of those who attempted to break in were injured and taken to hospital by the Red Cross.

Once they gained entry in the area of Villa Pilar the successful attackers headed for the CETI (Centre of Temporary Stay for Immigrants) where they were initially denied access.