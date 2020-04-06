



MALAGA receives necessary supplies from the Ministry in Sevilla to supply to social health centres on the Costa del Sol.

La Delegación de Salud de Málaga has received a fourth consignment of protective materials sent by the Ministry. In total, there are 100,000 masks and 40,000 pairs of gloves to be distributed among the social health centres. These include residences for the elderly, people with autism or disabilities and patients with mental disorders.

“The order has arrived from Sevilla this Monday and will go to more than 150 residences that we have in the province,” explained the delegate, Carlos Bautista. Rapid tests purchased by the Board for the detection of the coronavirus are expected shortly.



