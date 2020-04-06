Javea is out-of-bounds for out-of-towners





IN a dramatic departure from other years, non-local cars are being prevented from entering the town this Easter.

The Guardia Civil and Local Police have set up roadblocks preventing citizens from elsewhere in Spain from attempting to flout lockdown directives by accessing second residences in Javea during the State of Alarm.

-- Advertisement --



Soldiers from the army’s Special Operations Command (MOE) are providing backup to prevent possible breaches, particularly those relating to mobility.

They have been patrolling different Javea areas, including the Arenal promenade.







