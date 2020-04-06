GOOD NEWS: Spain’s Costa del Sol ‘over the worst’ as it registers fewer Covid-19 cases for 4th day

MALAGA has registered fewer new Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases for the fourth consecutive day, and fewer deaths for the third consecutive day, according to Spain’s Ministry of Health.

In the last 24 hours, the province has registered 53 new cases and three more coronavirus-related deaths. However, according to the experts, the data points to the fact we could be ‘over the worst.’

So far there are around 1,916 people infected with the disease in Malaga. The majority of those infected live in the city of Malaga (1,106), followed by coastal towns along the Costa del Sol (366), Valle del Guadalhorce (150), Antequera (118), Axarquía (93) and Serranía, (46).

Fewer positive cases have also been registered in the rest of Andalucia, according to the health authorities. Although the region now accounts for 8,581 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the rate of people getting infected appears to be slowing, with just 280 people diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

Andalucia remains the sixth region with the most Covid-19 cases in the whole of Spain. Madrid continues to be the city with the most people infected by the disease (with 38,723), followed by Catalonia (26,824), Castilla La Mancha (10,602), Castilla León (9,116), the Basque Country (8,810) and then Andalucia (8,581).