Good news for Algarrobo children





COVID-19 lockdown measures during the State of Alarm do not apply to Ratoncito Perez, children heard recently in Algarrobo.

The money or presents that the fabled mouse leaves in exchange for their milk teeth will keep on coming, promised Algarrobo mayor Alberto Perez in a municipal edict aimed specifically at children.

Ratoncito Perez can continue his nighttime visits on the strict understanding that he wears a mask and gloves, taking care to wash his hands frequently.

Praising local children for their exemplary behaviour during their enforced confinement, the mayor announced that they are now enrolled in the town hall’s Special Anti-Virus Corps, tasked with assisting Spain’s security forces in raising awareness of, and fighting against, the virus.







