



Fuengirola Town Hall offers online employment training to students on the Costa del Sol

FUENGIROLA Town Hall maintains contact with the students of the Emple@net training programme and offers them resources so that they can continue training online during confinement. The Training Department has joined the #YoMeQuedoEnCasa movement, preparing a list of online platforms and companies that offer distance courses for free.

Councillor for Training and Job Creation, Carmen Díaz indicated that “from the department, we have contacted and sent emails with this list of online training resources, to all students in the second phase of Emple@net courses.” In total, there are 78 students who had already started their classes, but due to the coronavirus crisis, they had to be temporarily suspended. These courses are as follows: Basic Restaurant and Bar Operations; Basic Operations of Apartments in Accommodation; Auxiliary operations of services; Sales activities; and Cleaning of Surfaces.

In addition, as Díaz explained, “this online resource list will also be sent to all students in the first phase of Emple@net courses” of which there are 87 in total.