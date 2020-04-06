Free coffee for Teulada-Moraira’s frontline municipal workers





THE Repsol petrol station serves free coffee, cake and water to Teulada-Moraira’s municipal workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Where possible, public sector employees telework from home but others, including the Local Police, Social Services, Proteccion Civil, street cleaners and refuse collectors, are still out on the front line, providing essential public services.

The petrol station, which opens each day from 7am to 8pm and an hour earlier at the weekend, provides fuel for the few vehicles that are authorised to be on the road during the State of Alarm.

“The local population and Teulada-Moraira’s business are showing a huge amount of solidarity,” said grateful local mayor Rosa Vila.







