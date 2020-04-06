Downing Street release a statement after it has been confirmed that the Prime Minister is in intensive care

Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his Coronavirus condition worsened, Downing Street announced tonight.

Mr Johnson has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him ‘where necessary’

The Prime Minister was transferred to the ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London at 7pm this evening – 11 days after testing positive for the deadly disease.

He remains conscious and Number 10 sources stressed he had been moved to intensive care as a precaution should he require a ventilator.

But Mr Johnson has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him ‘where necessary’, yet it is understood Mr Raab will not formally become a temporary prime minister.

Mr Raab’s role as first secretary of state – the second most senior cabinet minister after the PM – means he is primed to take charge of the government’s coronavirus response, which is at a critical period as cases approach the peak.





Speaking tonight after the PM was moved to intensive care, Mr Raab insisted that ‘government business will continue as normal’ and said there is a fantastic ‘team spirit’ among ministers.

Following the PM’s hospitalisation last night on the advice of his doctor, Mr Raab chaired this morning’s daily taskforce of top officials steering Whitehall through the health crisis.

At a Downing Street press briefing this afternoon, the foreign secretary confirmed a further 439 deaths, taking the toll to 5,373, while the number of patients rose by 3,802 to 51,608.

Facing tough questioning, Mr Raab had insisted that the premier was still in charge, but health experts tonight clubbed together in their view that the PM’s admission to intensive care means he is ‘extremely sick’.

The PM revealed he had tested positive on March 27 and started self-isolating in his Number 11 flat, where he resolved to continue leading his team of ministers and officials.

He was last seen on Friday, when he posted a video message on Twitter revealing he was still suffering from a high temperature.