Creative competitions for kids under lockdown on Spain’s Costa Almeria

LOCAL councils across Almeria are coming up with ways to help provide children cooped up indoors under the coronavirus lockdown with something to do, and Adra is no exception.

The administration’s Culture department has come up with two creative competitions, one for drawing and one for writing, with a view to keeping young minds happily occupied in an educational way.

The writing competition is aimed at “developing literary initiative among the municipality’s young and teenage population,” the council said.

It is open to youngsters from six to 16, with three different categories according to age. Entries must be related to the theme of having to be at home under the State of Alarm and the activities the children have been doing.

The works should be no longer than one side of a page, either handwritten or typed, and must be emailed to cultura.adra@gmail.com before April 22.

Fittingly the prize will be a batch of books.

The council said the drawing competition is to “rouse artistic initiative.” Again, enforced home Covid-19 crisis confinement must be the subject matter and the winning entry will be rewarded with books.





Entries the size of a sheet of paper have to be scanned and emailed to the same address as for the drawing competition and by the same closing date.

For the competitions’ rules see web www.adra.es.