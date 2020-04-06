Coronavirus cases still rising on Spain’s Costa Almeria





CORONAVIRUS cases have risen again in Almeria, although the number of people testing positive between Sunday and Monday is slightly down on the previous 24 hours.

Since yesterday there have been another 25 confirmed infections, the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families regional ministry said, compared with 27 between Saturday and Sunday.

The provincial total currently stands at 371.

The number of people who have died from the virus is now 23, one more than on Sunday.

At the same time, 49 people in Almeria have recovered from Covid-19.



