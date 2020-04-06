BREAKING: Pep Guardiola’s mother dies from coronavirus just weeks after he donated £920,000 to Spain

Manchester City have announced manager Pep Guardiola’s mother has died from coronavirus.

Dolors Sala Carrio passed away in Barcelona, aged 82.

In a statement on Twitter, the club said: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Dolors was married to Pep’s father, Valenti, and was also mother to the Man City boss’s two older sisters and younger brother Pere, a football agent.

She saw Pep enjoy a hugely successful playing career, mostly with Barcelona, where he won six Spanish titles and the European Cup.

Pep last month made a £920,000 donation to the Barcelona-based Angel Soler Daniel Foundation which is linked to the Official College of Doctors of Barcelona to help its fight against coronavirus.



