BREAKING NEWS: US coronavirus death climbs to grim milestone

THE United States coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a John Hopkins University tracker.

In the US’s Covid-19 epicentre New York state alone there have been more than 4,700 fatalities.

-- Advertisement --

John Hopkins calculated confirmed infections across the country now exceed 347,000, by far the highest number globally, and experts predict the country’s health crisis is likely to get significantly worse before the emergency situation starts to ease off.

On Sunday Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned this week would be “the hardest and saddest” time of most Americans’ lives.

Last week the White House forecast that even if social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus are maintained the US could see as many as 240,000 deaths.