BREAKING NEWS:- Golf´s Open in July at Sandwich is Cancelled

THIS year´s Open Championship, scheduled to be played in July at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by the R&A , who said that this year´s venue will now host the event next year.

-- Advertisement --

The Open is one of the four Major events on the golfing calendar, but the other three tournaments in America have not yet been cancelled.

The US Masters and PGA Championships were postponed until later in the year, whilst the US Open at the Winged Foot course in New York is still scheduled for June

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “We have explored every option for playing The Open this year but it is not going to be possible.”

It is the first time The Open has been cancelled since the final year of World War II in 1945.



