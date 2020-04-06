BREAKING: Boris Johnson Still Has Persistent Symptoms as No 10 Refuses to Comment on Pneumonia Claims





AN official spokesman has said that the Prime Minister still has a persistent cough and high temperature after being admitted into St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

Downing Street have said that Boris Johnson’s symptoms of coronavirus have remained persistent, but he is still in ‘good spirits.’

The PM’s spokesman revealed he is still ‘under observation’ and refused to say whether there has been a diagnosis of pneumonia. Experts say there is a risk of pneumonia when a temperature lasts more than a week.

Furthermore, they have dismissed claims emanating from Russia that he is on a ventilator as ‘disinformation.’

There are warnings from ministers that he has ‘risked his health’ by keeping up a frantic work rate. One MP suggested that Boris had tried too hard to emulate his hero Winston Churchill by defying illness.





It emerged at the weekend that Mr Johnson’s pregnant partner Carrie Symonds has also been suffering coronavirus, although she is now ‘on the mend.’



