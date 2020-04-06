Brazil finds irregularities & ‘slave’ conditions at workshops contracted by Spain’s Zara

THE Brazilian government has detected irregularities and ‘slave’ conditions in at least 33 workshops contracted by Zara across the country.

According to Brazil’s government, two workshops contracted by Inditez-owned Zara in Sao Paolo, have not only employed illegal immigrants, but they are working in ‘slave conditions’ with ‘miserable wages,’ and in ‘overcrowded and unsafe working conditions.’

“That’s just the tip of the iceberg,” confirmed Brazil’s Ministry of Employment, claiming that these employment irregularities have been detected in at least 33 other workshops subcontracted by the Spanish clothing chain in the country.

In response, an Inditex spokesperson, says that these are ‘isolated’ cases. Brazil’s government, however, insists that’s not the case.



