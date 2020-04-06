



Benalmadena Town Hall creates network of volunteers who will help from their homes on the Costa del Sol

THE mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas; and the councillor for Participación Ciudadana, Elena Galán, have announced that the town hall will promote the creation of a network of volunteers to provide support to the most vulnerable during the health crisis. “Aware of the interest of a multitude of residents to provide help from home during this health crisis, we want to provide the means of the town hall to channel their aid,” explained Navas.

“The first step has been to enable an email – volunteerscovid19@benalmadena.es, for people interested in joining the network to provide their data, and then, through a telephone survey, we can determine precisely how each can help,” announced Galán.

“Through the network, we will be able to provide residents with all the information to make donations to the various organisations that take care of getting food to those most in need such as Bancosol, Cáritas, Red Cross etc to arrange volunteers to make phone calls to people who are alone and require some type of support, or direct them to other groups that already work in the town to care for people in situations of vulnerability,” the mayor explained.



