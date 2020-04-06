American actor Daniel Pinder and his love for Japan





DANIEL PINDER of NBC’s Chicago PD and the star of Australia’s newest franchise Garrison 7: The Fallen, has continued sharing his new found love for the country of Japan over his social media during quarantine.

In February the young actor continued his busy jet-set lifestyle with a trip to Japan. Pinder spent his time in Tokyo and the city of Fukuyama. He expressed his love for the country saying “Japan! You were simply amazing and incredibly beautiful. -- Advertisement --

“I’ll see you again soon.” Sources reported that Pinder’s fiancée was born in Japan and that he spent his time visiting their family and seeing the many attractions the country has to offer.

Daniel recently took to social media sending a message to his fans in Japan, Italy, New York City and all over the world saying: “We will get through this pandemic and we will come out of this closer than ever. “New York is my home and I’m always with you. I’m praying for everyone’s health, safety and to my family in Japan, I can’t wait to see you once it’s safe to travel again.”

