Almuñecar market demolition ‘is no whim’





ALMUÑECAR mayor Trinidad Herrera rebutted Opposition criticism for ordering the demolition of the town’s covered municipal market.

“I want to make it quite clear that pulling down the market isn’t ‘a whim” of the mayor or the local government,” Herrera declared.

“We have reports from town hall technicians warning of the risk of imminent collapse unless we take action.”

The mayor went on to stress that the town hall’s experts would not take responsibility if demolition does not go ahead.

Regarding an official complaint lodged by the market’s stallholders, Herrera said they were free to do whatever they wished.





“But my conscience is clear in the sense that if a catastrophe can be avoided, I stand by the decisions that we have taken from a stance of absolute responsibility,” she declared.



