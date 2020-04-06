4.8 Million viewers tuned in to ITV’s Virtual Grand National raising £2.6M for the NHS





ITV estimates that around some 4.8 million people watched the first-ever Virtual Grand National race unfold from the comfort of their living rooms.

The four-and-a-half mile contest was won by 18/1 shot Potters Corner with favourite Tiger Roll, a 5/1 price, back in fourth, punters were allowed to put wagers on the race with most betting companies.

Where they finished

1st – Potters Corner 18-1

2nd – Walk In The Mill 16-1

3rd – Any Second Now 10-1

4th – Tiger Roll 5-1

5th – Burrows Saint 12-1

And it is being reported that at least £2.6 million will be handed over by the bookies to the NHS who are of course battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The future of horse racing in the UK?

Coral’s David Stevens said: “We had no idea how popular the Virtual Grand National would be as it was a completely unique situation, with the virtual version replacing the real thing.





“But throughout Saturday it became apparent that millions of people were still having their annual flutter on this famous race.

“The average stake per bet worked out at just over £2, which showed this virtual National really hit the spot in terms of providing a fun, one-off betting opportunity for so many people.





“And most importantly, all those small bets added up to a fantastic donation to NHS Charities Together.

“We are all seeing on a daily basis the amazing work the NHS are doing right now, so it’s entirely fitting that they are the real winners of this year’s virtual Grand National.

“We all missed the real National not taking place, but it was right that it didn’t, and its cancellation has led to something we can all be proud of.

“And the icing on the cake for us at Coral was watching the Coral Welsh Grand National winner Potters Corner win the race! Fingers-crossed he can come back and win it for real in 2021.”