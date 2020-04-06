24 SPANISH RESIDENTS DIE IN A SENIOR CARE CENTRE IN SEVILLA DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

THE Health Minister, Jesús Aguirre, has reported the sad deaths of 24 residents in a senior care home in San Juan de Aznalfarache (Sevilla), where a total of 79 residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
The family of a woman residing in this senior centre had already denounced the extreme situation the centre is going through and said they lacked detailed information on the state of the inmates.
Manuel Borrego, the son of a resident in this centre, had obtained information about the situation in the centre as he is a member of the CCOO union since the families were denied information. Management had initially blamed a ‘hoax’ for the number of infections and deaths that had begun to reach the residents’ environment.