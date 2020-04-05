‘We will succeed and that success will be because of everyone of us’ Queen addresses the nation





Speaking from Windsor Castle, where the 93-year-old monarch is isolating with Prince Philip, she said: ‘If we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.’

The monarch also shared special praise for the NHS, thanking medical workers for their work and sacrifice in the battle against the virus and all those that are staying at home, protecting the vulnerable.

The Queen finished her speech reminding the nation that they will meet with their families again and soon enough this will all be over, ‘We will succeed and that success will be because of everyone of you.’

The news comes at the same time that UK almost hits 5,000 deaths, with its youngest death recorded just yesterday of five-years-old.

The Queen’s address was recorded on Thursday in unprecedented circumstances with a sole cameraman in protective clothing standing six feet away.





She said: ‘I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time.

‘A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.





‘I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge.

‘And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.’

The Queen’s message was filmed in the White Drawing Room.