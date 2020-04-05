VIDEO: Huge brawl breaks out in the middle of an Asda aisle during lockdown





Four people had a fight in the middle of an Asda cereal aisle as horrified shoppers who were trying to keep their distance amid the coronavirus lockdown watched on.

The commotion kicked off at around 2pm in an Asda store in Dudley, near Birmingham, on Thursday. Two women were tangled in a brawl as another woman tries to separate them before a man violently intervenes.

The fight starts when the two women are bent forwards as they pull at each other’s hair.

A third woman is trying to separate them before a middle-aged man, who had been standing next to the brawling pair alongside an Asda staff member, kicks out.

He shouts, ‘f***ing get off her!,’ and another series of expletives as he pushes the women apart.







A small child can be seen watching on as it sits in its father’s arms while he stands nearby.

Security staff storm into view to calm the man and the two women down, before the group walk away after finally ending the fight.

It is believed the fight was sparked following a domestic disagreement between two neighbours.

A witness, who did not want to be named, told Black Country Live: ‘One of them said, ‘it’s my neighbour she grabbed me by the neck.

‘My son has learning difficulties we can’t go out in our garden’.

‘They were fighting for a good 20 seconds before I started recording.

‘The bloke who intervened was nothing to do with them, he just snapped and starts kicking.

‘It kicked-off in the cereal aisle so the social distancing went out the window while everyone started poking their heads in.’