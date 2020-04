THE Queen will address the nation tonight as UK Covid-19 deaths increase by another 555.

It was announced today that 555 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus – taking the UK’s total to 4,494.

The patients were aged between 33 years and 103 years old. A total of 29, aged between 35 and 95 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

Her Majesty will address the nation in a televised video message to the public at 8pm today, which is expected to urge them to stay strong.