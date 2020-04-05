The Scientists Behind Dolly the Sheep Clone Work Towards Finding a Cure for Coronavirus in the UK





Researchers from all corners of the scientific industry are coming together to find a cure for the coronavirus which has already infected more than a million people and caused the death of almost 65,000. The researchers behind the famous cloning of Dolly the Sheep are reportedly in talks with the UK government to begin an investigation which uses immune cells from young and fit volunteers.

THE scientists who hail from TC Biopharm, a centre near Glasgow, have previously used this immunity-building cell infusion therapy with treated cancer patients, and they now hope that this same method will be able to fight the coronavirus.

A senior strategic medical advisor, Dr Brian Kelly, instructed that “One of the key challenges of fighting viral infection is to develop something that is going to attack the infected cells and not the normal cells.

“In patients who have successfully fought a viral infection, they have expanded their own immune system and which persists after that to stop them becoming infected again,” he followed.

Discussions with the UK government have begun, and the firm hopes to have the therapy up and running in NHS hospitals by July.

The effective aspect about this therapy is that even if the virus were to mutate, the infusion exercise could be repeated and still function as it had previously.



