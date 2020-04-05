The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 was cancelled but now you can listen to your favourite song in “Eurosalon”





ARE you ready for ‘Eurosalon’ 2020 ? – the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 was planned to be held in Rotterdam with 41 participating countries but was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak​, never mind because you can still listen to your favourite songs online.

For your listening pleasure, here is the complete list. There will be a poll coming up soon so make a note of your favourite song/artist and see if you can guess the winner, enjoy!

1. Spain: Universe , by Blas Cantó

2. Albania: Fall From The Sky, by Arilena Ara





3. Germany: Violent Thing by Ben Dolic

4. Armenia: Chains On You , by Athena Manoukian





5. Australia: Don’t Break Me by Montaigne

6. Austria: Alive , by Vincent Bueno

7. Azerbaijan: Cleopatra , by Samira Efendi

8. Belgium: Release Me by Hooverphonic

9. Belarus: Da Vidna of Val

10. Bulgaria: Victoria’s Tears Getting Sober

11. Cyprus: Running by Sandro

12. Croatia: Divlji vjetre , by Damir Kedžo

13. Denmark: Yes by Ben & Tan

14. Slovenia: Voda by Ana Soklič

15. Estonia: What Love Is by Uku Suviste

16. Finland: Looking Back by Aksel

17. France: The Best in Me , by Tom Leeb

18. Georgia: Take Me As I Am by Tornike Kipiani

19. Greece: Superg! Rl , by Stefania Liberakakis

20. Ireland: Story of my life, by Lesley Roy

21. Iceland: Think About Things , by Daði Freyr

22. Israel: Feker Libi, by Eden Alene

23. Italy: Fai rumore , by Diodato

24. Latvia: Still Breathing by Samantha Tina

25. Lithuania: On Fire by The Roop

26. Macedonia: You by Vasil

27. Malta: All My Love , by Destiny

28. Moldova: Prison by Natalia Gordienko

29. Norway: Attention by Ulrike

30. The Netherlands: Grow by Jeangu Macrooy

31. Poland: Empires, by Alicja

32. Portugal: Medo de Sentir, by Elisa Silva

33. UK: My Last Breath by James Newman

34. Czech Republic: Kemama , by Benny Cristo

35. Romania: Alcohol You by Roxen

36. Russia: One, from Little Big