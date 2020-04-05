The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 was cancelled but now you can listen to your favourite song in “Eurosalon”

ARE you ready for ‘Eurosalon’ 2020 ? – the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 was planned to be held in Rotterdam with 41 participating countries but was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, never mind because you can still listen to your favourite songs online.
For your listening pleasure, here is the complete list. There will be a poll coming up soon so make a note of your favourite song/artist and see if you can guess the winner, enjoy!
1. Spain: Universe , by Blas Cantó
2. Albania: Fall From The Sky, by Arilena Ara
3. Germany: Violent Thing by Ben Dolic
4. Armenia: Chains On You , by Athena Manoukian
5. Australia: Don’t Break Me by Montaigne
6. Austria: Alive , by Vincent Bueno
7. Azerbaijan: Cleopatra , by Samira Efendi
8. Belgium: Release Me by Hooverphonic
9. Belarus: Da Vidna of Val
10. Bulgaria: Victoria’s Tears Getting Sober
11. Cyprus: Running by Sandro
12. Croatia: Divlji vjetre , by Damir Kedžo
13. Denmark: Yes by Ben & Tan
14. Slovenia: Voda by Ana Soklič
15. Estonia: What Love Is by Uku Suviste
16. Finland: Looking Back by Aksel
17. France: The Best in Me , by Tom Leeb
18. Georgia: Take Me As I Am by Tornike Kipiani
19. Greece: Superg! Rl , by Stefania Liberakakis
20. Ireland: Story of my life, by Lesley Roy
21. Iceland: Think About Things , by Daði Freyr
22. Israel: Feker Libi, by Eden Alene
23. Italy: Fai rumore , by Diodato
24. Latvia: Still Breathing by Samantha Tina
25. Lithuania: On Fire by The Roop
26. Macedonia: You by Vasil
27. Malta: All My Love , by Destiny
28. Moldova: Prison by Natalia Gordienko
29. Norway: Attention by Ulrike
30. The Netherlands: Grow by Jeangu Macrooy
31. Poland: Empires, by Alicja
32. Portugal: Medo de Sentir, by Elisa Silva
33. UK: My Last Breath by James Newman
34. Czech Republic: Kemama , by Benny Cristo
35. Romania: Alcohol You by Roxen
36. Russia: One, from Little Big
37. San Marino: Freaky !, by Senhit
38. Serbia, Goodbye , by Hurricane
39. Sweden, Move, by The Mamas
40. Switzerland, Répondez-moi, from Gjon’s Tears
41. Ukraine, Solovey, of Go_A