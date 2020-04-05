Spain WILL Get Vital Ventilators from Turkey as Minister Attacks ‘Unfair’ Reporting





SPAIN’S foreign minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, has slammed “unfair” reports from Spanish national media outlets that Turkey had refused the delivery of medical equipment ordered by two of the country’s regions.

Over the weekend, the media reported that Turkey had ‘seized and blocked’ a medical cargo, including a consignment of ventilators to be used in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

The reports suggested that Turkey was keeping the equipment for itself.

The Minister said on Twitter:- “Thank you, Turkey and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for authorising the export of Turkish respirators bought by two of our Autonomous Communities, Navarra and Castilla y La Mancha, due to the urgent situation in Spain. We appreciate the gesture of a friend and ally Turkey.”

In an interview with the Cuatro television channel, said she “strongly” rejects all “unfair” and “inaccurate” accusations against Turkey, criticising remarks of the opposition parties and media reports.





“It should be known that such statements used by the press, political parties and the public are harming our bilateral relations with Turkey,” she added.

Cavusoglu also confirmed the shipment, and responded to Gonzalez’s tweet, saying Turkey was an ally of Spain.





“We have authorised the export of 116 ventilators to Spain following the instructions of the Health Ministry, and they will be sent to Spain in the coming days,” he added.

The €3 million worth of medical shipment purchased by Castilla y La Mancha and Navarra’s regional governments from a Turkish company had apparently been delayed due to that company not having the appropriate paperwork.