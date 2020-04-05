Some Spanish Banks reduce commissions and increase maximums for cash machine withdrawals





Spanish banks are doing as much as they can to keep their staff away from direct contact with customers whilst at the same time ensuring that they receive a decent service.

All are increasing their staff to cope with telephone calls and those banks which remain open are restricting the number of people who can enter at any one time, which is particularly important as pensions are now being paid and pensioners like to withdraw cash.

Government backed Bankia is temporarily removing commission charges for pensioners using a competitors cash machine and others have increased the maximum that can be withdrawn from a machine to €1,000 to make life easier.

Screens are being erected to protect employees and visitors in those banks which are open but customers are being asked to use online services or banking apps wherever possible.



